Apple previews visually refreshing iCloud beta website

Apple's iCloud.com is a one-stop destination for people to store photos, files, notes, and documents and it can be accessed anytime anywhere from an iPhone or iPad or Mac or any compatible device.

However, the user interface was kind of mundane and now, it looks like, Apple has listened to the prayers of its customers. It has come up with a visually refreshing website and is now available for a preview before the official launch.

I have to say the Apple iCloud beta home page does really look better organised and visually enthralling with colourful tabs of photos and neatly stacked mail, apps, and notes. It also offers customization options to arrange tabs and sections as per the user's taste.

Besides access to multimedia content, users can find helpful information about their iCloud+ plan, and easily access iCloud+ features such as Hide My Email and Custom Email Domain right from the web.



New iCloud beta website preview. Credit: Apple



In a related development, Apple earlier this week released new iPadOS 16 along with macOS Ventura and iOS 16.1 to all eligible devices.

Also, Apple is expected to bring iPhones and other categories of devices with Type-C ports in two years.

Recently, European Union passed a law that mandated OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to incorporate common USB-C ports for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the continent by 2024.

Also Read | Apple to fast-track decarbonisation of devices' production by 2030

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.