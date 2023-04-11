Apple rolls out critical iOS 16.4.1 security patch to protect iPhones from spyware

It's been barely three weeks since Apple rolled out iOS 16.4 with new features to iPhones and now, the company has released a small but significantly important software update to all eligible iPhones.

Cyber expert Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab, during a routine check, detected zero-day vulnerabilities-- CVE-2023-28206 and CVE-2023-28205.

These would have allowed bad actors to create a malicious app and execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges in the potential victims' iPhones. Also, there was another security loophole in a browser that would have allowed hackers to drop malicious code via the compromised website on to iPhone.

[Note: Zero-day vulnerability is a software loophole wherein a solution is yet to be found. If left unattended, hackers can exploit it to modify programs, steal data from PCs, mobiles or a network]

Both vulnerabilities were said to be actively exploited by bad actors and now, the latest iOS 16.4.1 comes with a critical security patch that promises to fix the issues.

Here's how to install iOS 16.4.1 on iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

