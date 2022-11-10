Apple rolls out iOS 16.1.1 with security patch to iPhones

In late October, Apple released iOS 16.1. It introduced new features such as a shared photo library, live activities (for iPhone 14 Pro series), Wallet key sharing, Matter smart home connectivity support, and more. But, it also brought bugs in Wi-Fi connectivity and more.

Now, it has rolled out a small update iOS 16.1.1, which according to the change log brings bug fixes and also security patches as well.

As per the Apple iOS 16.1.1 release notes, it plugs a security loophole that may have allowed a remote user to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution. Apple doesn't specifically mention whether the new update fixes the Wi-Fi connectivity bug, but it will be known very soon.



Apple iOS 16.1.1 update (screengrab)



The size of the iOS 16.1.1 depends on the iPhone variant; for instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max received the 356.4MB update.

Here's how to install iOS 16.1.1 on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

