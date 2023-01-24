Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 update with privacy security features and more

After weeks of testing, Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 16.3 update, which brings a slew of security features to protect privacy on iPhones and also bug fixes too.

Some of the major things coming with iOS 16.3 include advanced data protection for iCloud. It is an optional setting that offers the highest form for end-to-end encryption for cloud storage data types up to 23, in this case, iCloud. It offers protection for iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more. Once enabled, no one else can access the end-to-end encrypted data, not even government agencies or Apple.

Also, for the first, Apple is offering support for physical security key support to iPhones. Once updated to iOS 16.3, device owners will be able to use a trusted/supported physical security key for two-factor authentication during the sign-in process.

Also, the new iOS 16.3 will enable iPhones to support the newly launched HomePod (2nd Gen) smart speaker. It also resolves issues on the Freeform app, Emergency SOS feature, and Lockscreen (more info below).

Some of the security fixes include blocking certain apps from accessing sensitive data, and contacts and also blocking apps from leaking sensitive kernel states on iPhones. It also ensures device detects and blocks malicious images that lead to denial-of-a-service. And, the latest update also stops certain map and weather apps from bypassing privacy preferences.



Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, the new update addresses the handling of caches on Safari. It has come to light that browsing on unfamiliar websites, used to lead to an app denial-of-service.

Apple has also released a similar security patch to older iPhones via iOS 12.5.7 update.

Apple iOS 16.3 change-log:

1) New Unity wallpaper honours Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the US

2) Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

3) Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices

4) Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

5) Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

6) Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

7) Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

8) Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

9) Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

10) Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

11) Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly



Apple iOS 16.3 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install iOS 16.3 update:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

