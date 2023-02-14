Apple rolls out iOS 16.3.1 with critical security patch, bug fixes

Apple has rolled out iOS 16.3.1 update to all eligible iPhones around the world. It brings a lot of bug fixes and also critical security patches to protect against hacking.

A security researcher, whose name is withheld has helped the company to detect a security loophole in iPhone and bad actors even exploited the vulnerability to execute code to steal information.

Apple also thanked the Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School for the assistance. It should be noted the Citizen Lab is the same team that unearthed the Pegasus espionage case. Several global governments worked with the Israeli-based NSO Group to spy on human rights activists and journalists.

Must read | Here's how to check whether your Apple iPhone has Pegasus spyware or not

Besides fixing the security vulnerability, iOS 16.3.1 also resolves some annoying bugs such as the accidental triggering of crash detection on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. It also fixes the issues in iCloud settings, which used to be unresponsive or display incorrectly if apps are using iCloud. And, it addresses the issue of Siri not responding to voice commands to open and operate the Find My app.

Also, Apple has released iPadOS 16.3.1 with similar security patches and bug fixes for iPads.



Apple iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install iOS 16.3.1/iPadOS 16.3.1 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.