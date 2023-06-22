Apple rolls out iOS 16.5.1 with critical security patch to iPhones

Apple has released a new iOS 16.5.1 update with bug fixes and also important security patches to all eligible iPhones.

Apparently, there were two zero-day vulnerabilities in iPhones with iOS 15.7 (or older) that were actively exploited to track targeted people.

Note: Zero-day means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have used it to attack systems.

The issues in the Kernel and Webkit of iPhones may have allowed cybercriminals to execute codes on iPhones.

Now, Apple has advised iPhone owners to immediately update their devices with the latest iOS 16.5.1.



The new iOS 16.5.1 update. Credit: Apple



And, Apple has thanked an anonymous researcher and also Kaspersky's three security experts-- Georgy Kucherin, Leonid Bezvershenko, and Boris Larin for timely detection and notifying the company.

Besides the security fix, iOS 16.5.1 also resolves issues in the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adaptor that prevented charging on iPhones.

The same issues have been detected on iPads too and the company has released a fix with iPadOS 16.5.1 to iPads.

Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 on iPhones and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Must read | Apple offers developer tools to create immersive 3D apps for Vision Pro

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech