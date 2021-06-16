Apple rolls out Podcasts subscription and channels worldwide

In April during the Spring 2021 event, Apple announced to roll out premium podcast subscriptions and channels. Now, they are finally being made available worldwide.

The new entertainment service promises to offer numerous genres and formats of channels, including news, comedy, sports, true crime, and more.

“Listeners can’t get enough of their favourite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible. Now, listeners can enjoy new content and additional benefits for thousands of new and popular podcasts, alongside millions of free shows, with more arriving every week. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will help creators grow their businesses and continue to make podcasting an important source of information, entertainment, connection, and inspiration for hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

Some of the notable shows to look forward are 'Birthful' with Adriana Lozada, 'Pantsuit Politics' with Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, 'Snap Judgment' with Glynn Washington, and 'You Had Me At Black' with Martina Abrams Ilunga

Also, subscribers get access to channels managed by premier studios such as Lemonada Media, Luminary, Realm, and Wondery; and leading media and entertainment brands, including CNN, NPR, The Washington Post, and Sony Music Entertainment.



Apple rolls out Podcast subscriptions and channels worldwide. Credit: Apple



Patrons will get access to podcasts such as Luminary’s 'The Midnight Miracle' with Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, and Dave Chappelle, and Pushkin Industries’ 'Revisionist History' with Malcolm Gladwell; the next chapters of QCODE’s apocalyptic thriller 'Blackout,' starring Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King, and Realm’s 'Orphan Black,' featuring Tatiana Maslany; the unrivalled chemistry and insightful commentary driving CNN’s 'The Handoff,' and Politico’s 'Playbook: Deep Dive' and more.

Apple podcast subscription service offers easy to navigate interface for consumers to discover trending and interesting content. Users can explore recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs. Also, they can share channels using Messages, Mail, and other apps.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the creators of the podcasts set the subscription fee (with monthly/annual options). They will offer both individual and family sharing plans (up to six members).

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels are available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions on Apple devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4 or later.

Customers can also play subscription content on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.5 or later, on Apple TV with tvOS 14.6 or later, and with HomePod, HomePod mini, and CarPlay.