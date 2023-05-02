Apple rolls out Rapid Security Response update to iPhones, iPads, Macs

Apple regularly rolls out incremental updates to its devices to bring new features, resolve issues caused by software bugs and also fix loopholes in the system to curb cyber threats.

Now, for the first time, Apple has deployed an emergency firmware iOS/iPadOS 16.4.1(a) dubbed-- Rapid Security Response Update-- to iPhones and iPads.

It is said to fix critical security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist 'in the wild.' As most security loopholes are not known to all cyber criminals and to give a chance for Apple device owners to update to the latest firmware, the company has not disclosed the specific information of the issue. All Apple device owners are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible.

It should be noted that a similar macOS 13.3.1 update is also released to Macs, MacBooks, and iMacs.



Apple's First Rapid Security Response update to iPhone 14 Pro Max (screen-grab)



It is a welcome move by Apple. It greatly reduces the time taken to release security software updates rather than wait for other less-priority issues to be resolved.

Compared to the last decade, there are more people online than ever before and it will only increase, thanks to affordable smartphones, tablets, and computers. Now, most people perform tasks, work and even study on smart devices more easily than physically attending at designated places. So, cybercriminals and even private and state-run spy agencies are investing their sources in cracking platforms such as Windows, Android, iOS, ChromeOS, and macOS, to try to infiltrate into potential victims' devices to steal their hard-earned money and in some cases track targeted people such as journalists, human rights activists and politicians.

With Rapid Security Response Update, Apple will be able to roll out security patches as and when the security loophole is identified and the fix is ready for deployment.



Procedure on how to enable Auto updating of Rapid Response Security Update (screen-grab)



Here's how to enable the automatic installation of Rapid Security Response Update on your Apple device:

On iPhone/iPad

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Security Responses & System Files" is turned on.

On Mac device

Tap on the Apple menu (with Apple logo) >> System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that "Install Security Responses and system files" is turned on.

