Apple Saket: Key things to know about Apple's second retail store in Delhi

After Apple BKC, iPhone maker is all geared up to open the second retail store Apple Saket in Delhi on Thursday (April 20).

"We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," O’Brien added.

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories as well as a feature wall manufactured locally in India.

Apple Saket is scheduled to open for the public at 10:00 am on Thursday and yes, like at Apple BKC, CEO Tim Cook will be there to welcome the customers.

Apple Saket: Here are key things to know about Apple Store in Delhi

Big Apple team: Apple Saket will have 70 plus highly skilled members to assist customers to make an informed decision before making a purchase. Also, they can speak up to 15 languages too.

Genius Bar: At Apple Saket, customers can book an appointment with an expert for hands-on technical and hardware support. Here, he/she can seek help related to setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.



Pickup point at Apple Saket Store. Picture Credit: Apple India



Apple Pickup: Like in the BKC store, Customers have the option to select an Apple device, complete the purchase transaction online and pick it up from Apple Saket at a convenient time.



Apple Saket will play host to 'Today at Apple' Sessions. Picture Credit: Apple India



Today at Apple: Here, interested customers can book an appointment for 'Today at Apple' session to learn about the devices' capabilities, also interact with experts to get the best of the device.

Apple has scheduled several sessions on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad.

1) Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad (23 April, Sunday 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

2) Photo Skills: Photography on iPhone (April 23, Wednesday 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3) Skills: Getting Started with Mac (May 3, Wednesday 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm)

4) Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone (May 3, Wednesday 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm)

There is also a special 'Art Lab for Kids' on how to make their own emoji with an Apple device, but dates are yet to be announced.

Interested customers can look for time details and can register online at Today at Apple website (here). Also, ensure the location is set to India >> Delhi >> Apple Saket.

