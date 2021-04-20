Apple Spring event 2021 highlights: New M1 Silicon-powered iMac, iPad Pro 5G, AirTag and more launched

Cupertino-based technology major Apple unveiled the new line of M1-powered iMac and iPad Pro 5G along with the AirTag and new special Purple colour edition of iPhone 12, 12 mini.
    Key features of Apple iPad Pro 2021 edition

    Apple iPad Pro price starts at $799

    Apple's new iPad Pro will be available for pre-order from April 30 and will be up for sale in the second half of May.

    Apple's new iPad Pro (5th Gen) comes with micro-LED display

    Apple's new iPad Pro (5th Gen) come with Thunderbolt connectivity and support 5G

    Apple launches M1 Silicon-powered iPad Pro

    Apple's new iMac price range between $1,299 and $1,499

    Apple's new iMac will be up for grabs from April 30.

    Apple's new iMac features

    New iMac comes in 24-inch screen

    The new iMac features a TrueTone display. It boasts a P3 gamut, and supports up to 500 nits of brightness.

    New Apple iMac launched

    Apple brings new Apple TV 4K with Apple A12 processor

    Apple AirTag features

    Apple unveils AirTag

    The new AirTagwill use of Find My feature and Ultra-Wideband technology in U1-equipped Apple devices, which the company says, will offer a more precise, directionally aware experience when nearby. It is$99 for four AirTags and $29 for single AirTag. It will be available from April 20. It can be pre-order from Friday April 23 onwards.

    Apple unveils new special Spring edition of iPhone 12 Purple

    It will be available from April 30.

    Apple Card Family

    Anybody above the age of 13 can now make a transaction on Apple Card in the family.

    New iPads, Mac device and more

    Apple is scheduled to go live at 10:30 pm IST. The company will be streaming the event on its official website and YouTube channel.

    Latest reports indicated Apple is expected to unveil a new line of iPad Pro, an iPad (9th gen), a new and bigger iPad mini, AirTags, and more.

