Apple Spring event 2021 highlights: New M1 Silicon-powered iMac, iPad Pro 5G, AirTag and more launched
updated: Apr 20 2021, 23:34 ist
Cupertino-based technology major Apple unveiled the new line of M1-powered iMac and iPad Pro 5G along with the AirTag and new special Purple colour edition of iPhone 12, 12 mini.
23:30
Thanks for tuning in to DH for the live blog.
23:28
Key features of Apple iPad Pro 2021 edition
23:26
Apple iPad Pro price starts at $799
Apple's new iPad Pro will be available for pre-order from April 30 and will be up for sale in the second half of May.
23:22
Apple's new iPad Pro (5th Gen) comes with micro-LED display
23:12
Apple's new iPad Pro (5th Gen) come with Thunderbolt connectivity and support 5G
23:09
Apple launches M1 Silicon-powered iPad Pro
23:07
Apple's new iMac price range between $1,299 and $1,499
Apple's new iMac will be up for grabs from April 30.
23:06
Apple's new iMac features
22:55
New iMac comes in 24-inch screen
The new iMac features a TrueTone display. It boasts a P3 gamut, and supports up to 500 nits of brightness.
22:54
New Apple iMac launched
22:45
Apple brings new Apple TV 4K with Apple A12 processor
Apple AirTag features
22:39
Apple unveils AirTag
The new AirTagwill use of Find My feature and Ultra-Wideband technology in U1-equipped Apple devices, which the company says, will offer a more precise, directionally aware experience when nearby. It is$99 for four AirTags and $29 for single AirTag. It will be available from April 20. It can be pre-order from Friday April 23 onwards.
22:36
Apple unveils new special Spring edition of iPhone 12 Purple
It will be available from April 30.
22:34
Apple Card Family
Anybody above the age of 13 can now make a transaction on Apple Card in the family.
22:32
Apple CEO Tim Cook is on screen
Apple Spring Event just went live
New iPads, Mac device and more
Apple is scheduled to go live at 10:30 pm IST. The company will be streaming the event on its official website and YouTube channel.
Latest reports indicated Apple is expected to unveil a new line of iPad Pro, an iPad (9th gen), a new and bigger iPad mini, AirTags, and more.
