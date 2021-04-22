Apple supplier partner Quanta suffers REvil ransomware attack

Last month, a hacker team attacked popular PC-maker Acer with REvil ransomware and demanded a $50 million ransom. Now, the notorious team is back in the news, as it has struct Acer's Taipei peer Quanta, which by the way is also a major supply partner of Apple Inc.

Hackers have posted a blog on the dark web saying they have in possession of Apple Mac devices' schematics and if the Quanta don't pay the $50 million ransom, they will leak or sell Apple's confidential proprietary product details to the highest bidder.

Apparently, Quanta has refused to negotiate with the hacker team. Now, the latter has given May 1 deadline to Apple to pay the ransom. Until it will continue to post MacBook details on the dark web. It has also shared the information related to the recently announced iMac 2021 giving credence to their claim.

Quanta has not specifically mentioned the extent of the impact. But, in a media statement to Bloomberg, it said that the company's IT experts have evaluated the company's system network and have found only a small number of servers have been compromised. Also, it noted that there is no material impact on the company's business operation.

The $50 million ransom demanded by the hacker team is one of the most expensive to date. Last month hackers had tried to extort the same amount from Acer and also offered a 20% discount.

Apple has not released any statement to the media just yet.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.