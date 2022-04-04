Apple testing 9-inch foldable device: Kuo

Apple is reportedly testing a 9-inch foldable device, according to one supply chain insider.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said that despite his earlier prediction that a foldable iPhone could come in 2024, it is now looking highly unlikely that we'll see it before 2025.

"I think the priority order of sizes of Apple foldable product development is medium, large and small. Apple is actively testing foldable OLED about 9-inch (PPI between iPhone and iPad, adoption of TDDI). The test is to verify key technologies and may not be the final product spec," Kuo said in a tweet.

The delay for the launch of a foldable iPhone is quite long and may see the light of the day in 2025.

Earlier, the device was rumoured to launch sometime in 2023 or 2024 to catch up with the competition in the market.

But the delay in the launch indicates that the tech giant is not in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphones market.

The company is now focusing on MacBooks and is reportedly exploring the possibility of offering an all-screen foldable notebook.

It is also currently in discussion with suppliers for around 20-inch foldable screens.

Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future Apple tablets and notebooks.