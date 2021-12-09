Apple tipped to bring notch-less iPhone 14 Pro series

Since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple has been long mocked by Android fans for the unaesthetic notch, which occupies a big chunk of real estate of the full-screen display at the top.

Now, it looks Apple may have found a way to get rid of the notch without compromising the efficiency of the facial recognition-based biometric security system.

Apple has signed a deal with Samsung to procure and precisely cut punch-hole display for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, reported local South Korean daily The Elec citing supply partners.

Samsung's HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology is understood to be the best in the industry to drill small holes for front camera with laser on expensive Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide(LTPO)-based OLED display for mobiles.



Samsung's Galaxy A52s display panel with the punch-hole camera. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted Samsung was the sole supplier of LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 series. In the Pro models, the display can support up to 120Hz refresh rate, which boosts the user experience in terms of web browsing, gaming, and responding quickly to the touch of the finger.

Also, another report has indicated that Apple may ditch 5.4-inch iPhone mini models in 2022 and this year's iPhone 13 mini is to be the last of its kind. The company will instead bring 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Except for the display and battery size, everything else such as the camera, processor, and storage capacity will be the same.

The other two will be called iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch). They will have a new 48MP triple camera system.

Speculations are rife that Apple is testing in-screen TouchID fingerprint security on iPhone 14 series test models, but we are not sure if this feature makes the cut in the final product.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.