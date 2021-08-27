Apple tipped to host Fall event in mid-September

For the past several years, Apple used to host a special event in September to showcase the new iPhones along with Watch and other hardware. But, owing to the untimely Covid-19 outbreak around the world in early 2020, the company had rescheduled the fall even in October. And, two of the four models- the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, hit stores only in November.

Now, a report has emerged that despite the chipset supply shortage around the world, Apple is well placed to showcase new iPhones without any delays.

Chinese blog IT home citing local e-commerce firm has revealed that the Apple iPhone 13 series will be up for pre-order from September 17 onwards and the devices will hit the stores in the following week on September 24.

The pre-order window timeline indicates, Apple is most likely to host the event on September 17. Also, if we look at the pattern of previous Apple's special programmes through the years, most of the time, Apple has picked Tuesdays to host product events.

Apple iPhone 13: What we know so far

Like the previous year, Apple is expected to launch four variants-- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. All four are expected to come with special LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. it will come in handy in playing Augmented Reality (AR) games and also enhance e-commerce shopping.

Also, they will be powered by a 5nm class Apple A5 Bionic chipset and will have a smaller notch compared to previous-generation models. And, yet the FaceID will advanced sensors to accurately recognize the owner at any light conditions.

Also, the latest reports have indicated that the Pro models will have improved LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, the camera would come with a bigger lens for a better photography experience. Also, battery capacity is expected to be increased to make the iPhone 13 series last longer.

Also, speculations are rife that Apple for the first time may offer Pro models with up to 1TB storage. Already, this kind of storage variant is available for the latest iPad Pro models.

Besides the new iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 7 with an all-new flat design with a bigger battery and more biometric health tracking features.

We can also expect the 9th gen Apple iPad to make its debut with an upgraded chipset, improved display, and more.

