Apple to bring Contact Key Verification security feature to iMessage app

In late 2022, Apple announced to bring new advanced security features including Security Keys for Apple ID, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and iMessage Contact Key Verification.

The company had so far released the first two features among the three and now, it plans to secure iMessage app with the upcoming iOS 16.6.

In the latest iOS 16.6 beta released to public testers, the update brings the much iMessage Contact Key Verification feature that will further improve the security of the messenger app.

Here's how the iMessage Contact Key Verification feature will work:

It should be noted that iMessage is one of the very messenger apps that offer end-to-end encryption that protects against any private or state-funded spying agency tracking messages between two individuals.

Despite robust security cover, some companies including the infamous NSO Group, which sells Pegasus spyware, were able to breach it. They targeted high-profile individuals such as journalists, human rights activists, and government representatives around the world.

So, with iMessage Contact Key Verification, people will be able to ensure the message is going directly to the concerned person only.



The new Contact Key Verification feature coming soon to the iMessage app. Credit: Apple



Once enabled, it will automatically alert the individual person that he/she is being tracked and there might be a breach in cloud servers and insert their own device to eavesdrop on these encrypted communications.

Furthermore, the iMessage Contact Key Verification feature offers an additional option for users to compare a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure call. This will offer a real-time verification of the communication between two individuals.

This is such a value-added feature that will surely make people feel secure that their conversation is fully secured and their privacy is fully protected.

This feature is being tested in iOS 16.6 and iPad 16.6 for iPhones and iPads. After thorough testing and weeding out bugs, it is expected to be released in a few weeks.

Must read | Apple stopped $2 billion worth fraud transactions on App Store in 2022

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.