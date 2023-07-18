Apple to bring new Macs with powerful M3 silicon in October

Last month, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio, and Pro series with M2 series chipset, and now, it looks like, the Cupertino-based company is not yet done with Macs for 2023, as it has plans to bring more and even more powerful computers.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has claimed that Apple has lined up at least three new PCs -- iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro and are slated to make global debut in October, a month after the September Fall event, which by the way will see new iPhones and Watches.

As far as the upcoming Macs are concerned, they are said to be powered by M3 silicon, which is said to deliver faster and smoother performance over the M2 series.

This year, Apple is expected to bring four new iPhones-- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. They are said to get upgraded in terms of design, camera, and build quality, at least for Pro models, as they will get Titanium frames compared to the steel rails we see in iPhone 14 Pro series.

Also, the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to feature the Dynamic Island design, which was exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Several apps have been developed with new visual interfaces offering lively animation on top of the latest iPhone Pro. They will show dynamic live updates such as the time of arrival of cabs or food order delivery and real-time information on scores of sports.

Also, Apple is also expected to bring at least two Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Watch Ultra later this September.

And, the company is said to bring the new iPad Air series with new M series silicon, promising faster and smoother performance.

