Apple to bring Reality Pro VR head gear this year: Report

For more than six years, we saw numerous reports of Apple working on a Mixed Reality (MR) headset. But, due to hardware design and software issues, the company had to postpone the launch announcements. Again, the untimely Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns threw a spanner on the release plan.

But, now it looks like, Apple's much anticipated MR headgear may finally see the light of day later this year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple is finally ready with the device and has started showcasing it to a small group of app developers specialised in Augmented Reality(AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) domain.

Apple has even finalised the software of its MR headset as xrOS and wants to have enough supporting apps ready at the launch time. If things go as planned, the Cupertino-based company intends to unveil it dubbed as 'Reality Pro' during Spring, probably in March or April, a few months before the annual WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference).

However, Apple Reality Pro will not be hitting stores immediately after the launch but will be available for purchase along with new iPhones in the Fall (September).

Gurman has noted that Apple has diverted a lot of internal resources to ensure every aspect of the Reality Pro such as the software, app ecosystem, and hardware issues are all ironed out.

Apple is betting big on the new product category, which many believe it to be the company's next big money spinner.

This also means other devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Macs, which are due for a refresh in 2023 may not come with big changes in terms of feature upgrades over the predecessor.

Apple Reality Pro will be competing with Meta's Quest and HTC Vive series of VR headgears.

