Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design

Apple to drop key Broadcom chip for in-house design

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2023, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 03:33 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the report.

Apple, Broadcom and Qualcomm did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comments.

Apple
Business News
Technology

