Apple to host Tech Talks 2021 for app developers next week

Cupertino-based Apple on Wednesday (October 20) announced to host two-month-long virtual developer engagement series Tech Talks 2021 next week.

The special online conference is scheduled to start on October 25 and conclude on December 17.

It offers one-on-one interaction opportunities for app creators and software developers with Apple experts. The latter can offer insights on new technology or guidance on developing new skill sets and more.

Even app developers can offer feedback to Apple engineers on the app submission process to enter Apple App Store and how it

“Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

“Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them,” Prescott added.



Apple App Store website (screen-grab)



Sessions will be conducted online from Apple locations around the world in multiple time zones, including Bengaluru, Cupertino, London, Mexico City, São Paulo; Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

There will be more than 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours running over the course of the next eight weeks. Each session will include a live presentation from Apple experts followed by a Q&A (Question and Answer). Developers will get access to in-depth technical details on integrating SwiftUI, App Clips, HealthKit, machine learning, augmented reality, accessibility features, and more.

Office hours will offer the opportunity for developers to meet with Apple experts to get insight on App Review, Evangelism, App Store Connect, and Developer Technical Support for one-on-one, 30-minute conversations about their apps.

Software engineers can also seek information on other development topics, including adopting 5G, publishing in-app events on the App Store, getting the most out of the App Review process, and getting started with enterprise development.

Apple Tech Talks 2021 session is open to current members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

Even free-lance programmers with a keen interest in app development too can join the Tech Talks 2021 sessions for free and they just have to register on the Apple platform (here).

