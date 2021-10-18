Apple Unleashed 2021 event: Here's how to watch the hardware launch programme

Apple is all geared up to unveil new hardware on Monday (October 18) at the company's Cupertino HQ Apple Park.

Due to the Covid-19 safety protocol, it will be an online-only event. CEO Tim Cook is slated to kick of the keynote presentation at 10:00 PST (10:30 pm IST).

Here's how to watch Apple Unleashed 2021 event:

Interested readers can catch live action on Apple's official Event page (here), and on the website (here) and on Apple TV app.

Apple Unleashed event: Here's what to expect

In the media invite titled 'Unleased', Apple is hinting it will be unveiling the new Macs, which will be powered by next generation M-series silicon. It can be noted that the the company's 2020 press note related to the proprietary chipset launch said-- 'Apple unleashes M1'.

So, we are expecting newly designed MacBook Pro with M1X chipset. The latter is expected to offer significant boost in terms of CPU performance and speed.

Also, It is expected to come paired with 16-core and 32-core GPU options. The predecessor features an 8-core graphics engine. The new MacBook Pro will have 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

The new model is expected to come in two sizes-- 14-inch screen and 16-inch. They will boast mini-LED screen similar to the latest iteration of the iPad Pro. It promises to deliver a brighter display, higher contrast and offer immersive viewing experience. On top, it will feature an improved HD (1080p) camera for video calling.

Besides MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to showcase new AirPods 3 and possibly unveil Mac Mini.

