Apple unveils all-new iPad (10th Gen), iPad Pro (6th Gen), Apple TV 4K

Apple on Tuesday (October 17) unveiled the new iPads along with the Apple TV 4K series.

After a long gap, the generic iPad has received much-needed design change. It now comes with a full-view screen with a uniform bezel around the premium metallic frame. However, the TouchID is moved to the top edge, which also doubles as the wake button as well.

It sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that promises to offer beautiful visual experience with the 2360x1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology.

It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip which promises 20 per cent increase in CPU and 10 perc ent improvement in graphics over the previous iteration. The new iPad is said to be up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet and for users looking to upgrade from a device like iPad (7th generation), they will see up to 3x improvement in overall performance with the new iPad.

With 16-core Neural Engine in A14 Bionic, on-device machine learning capability is said to be 80 per cent better than the previous model. It promises to deliver smoother performance while working tasks such as a school project, editing a high-resolution video, or playing a graphics-intensive game.

Another notable aspect of the iPad 10th gen is the Type-C, a first for the generic Apple tablets to date. It promises super-fast data transfer and faster-charging capabilities too. Also, it supports 5G with support for up to 3.5Gbps internet speed.

It boasts 12MP Ultra Wide (f/1.8) front camera on the back with up to 5X digital zoom, Smart HDR 3 photos and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps. On the front, it features 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4) camera with 2X zoom, retina flash, and 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps.

It is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation), but users have to buy the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for charging the stylus. It supports Magic Keyboard Folio too.

The new iPad 10th gen comes in four vibrant colours— blue, pink, sliver and yellow. Depending on the storage (64GB/256GB) and type (Wi-Fi only/5G+Wi-Fi), the price ranges between Rs 44,900 and Rs 74,900. It is now available for order at Apple store and authorised retail chains, and will hit stores on October 26.

The new ultra top-end iPad Pro features a premium metallic case and splendid mini-LED backlit multi-touch Liquid Retina XDR display with IPS technology with 2732x2048 resolution, pixel density 264 ppi and support for peak brightness up to 1600 nits. They come in two sizes— 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch

It is powered by Apple M2, which features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than M1 — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users. Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1 — making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks. The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — and supports up to 16GB of RAM, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.



The new iPad (6th Gen). Credit: Apple



It comes with a dual-camera module on the back— 12MP Wide (f/1.8) and 10MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4) cameras with LiDAR, and brighter True Tone flash and support ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. On the front, it features 12MP TrueDepth camera and support FaceID for security and CentreStage, which ensures the user’s face is focused at all time and remains at the centre of the frame during a video call.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it can offer up to 10 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi and supports Apple Pencil 2 stylus, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Another notable aspect of the new iPad Pro is that supports new hover gesture feature. The sensitive display can detect Apple Pencil hovering over it up to 12 mm, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless. For instance, with Scribble, text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster. Third-party apps can also take advantage of this new feature to enable entirely new marking and drawing experiences, Apple said.

Depending on the screen-size, type (Wi-Fi only or 5G cellular + Wi-Fi) and storage configurations (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB), its price ranges between Rs 81,900 and Rs 2,37,900. They are available for order on Apple stores and authorized retail chains and will hit stores on October 26.

On the other hand, the new Apple TV 4K is concerned, it is powered by A15 Bionic, which we see in iPhone 13 series. The CPU performance is said to up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, promising quicker responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations. And, GPU performance will be up to 30 percent faster and deliver even smoother gameplay compared to the previous iteration.

Apple TV 4K supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound to offer immersive audio-visual experience with rich and vibrant colours.

It comes with a new Siri Remote and one of the notable aspects of the device is a touch-enabled clickpad that promises speed, fluidity, and precise control to easily navigate the simple, elegant user interface of Apple TV.



Apple TV 4K series. Credit: Apple



With the Apple TV app, people get access to several award-winning series and films on Apple TV+, as well as over 100,000 movies and series to buy or rent. Also, they can install Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar+Disney and OTT apps as well.

Besides deep integration with the Apple device ecosystem, it can also work as As a home hub, Apple TV 4K securely connects to compatible smart home accessories, including HomeKit cameras, lights, shades, and more; allows the user to set scenes and control their smart home while away; and ensures that accessories can run automatically.

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at Rs 14,900 and will be available for order from November 4.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.