Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

Apple pulled the wraps off the two new products- Mac Studio and Studio Display during the ‘Peek Performance’ event on Tuesday (March 8).

The Mac Studio looks more like a beefed-up version of the Mac mini. It measures 7.7-inches wide and 3.7-inches tall. Inside, it features an innovative thermal design that enables the device performance at peak speak without any fuss. It comes with a unique system of double-sided blowers, precisely placed airflow channels, and over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the enclosure guide air through the internal components and help cool the high-performance chips. And because of the efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio remains incredibly quiet, even under the heaviest workloads, Apple noted.

At the heart, the company has incorporated the M1 Ultra, the latest and most powerful Apple silicon to date. The chipset features all-new UltraFusion architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips, creating a system on a chip (SoC) with unprecedented levels of performance and capabilities, and consisting of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip.



Key features of M1 Ultra Silicon. Credit: Apple



It is so powerful that the users can even 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video and right now, there is not a single computer in the world that can achieve this feat.

The SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and users can upgrade the capacity of up to 8TB. Apple also offers Mac Studio with M1 Max. The latter can support up to 68GB unified memory and the M1 Ultra models can support up to 128GB RAM.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Mac Studio comes with multiple ports— four Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect displays and high-performance devices, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.



Key features of the new Studio Display. Picture Credit: Apple



As a thoughtful gesture, Apple has placed two USB-C ports, which on M1 Max supports 10Gb/s USB 3, and on M1 Ultra supports 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4 on the front. There is also an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video. These front-end ports will help use them to dock portable storage or microSD easily compared to putting them in the back and avoid accidental removal display connection or physical damage.

On the other hand, Apple Studio Display features a gorgeous 27-inch 5K Retina screen with more than 14.7 million pixels. It offers a peak brightness of 600 nits, P3 wide colour, and support for over one billion colours.

It also comes with the True Tone technology that can automatically adjust the display’s colour temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience. It comes with an anti-reflective coating that will help greatly reduce the reflection issue on the screen particularly while reading content on the screen. And for workspaces with bright light sources, including sunlight, Apple says that the Studio Display comes with an innovative nano-texture glass option. Nano-texture glass, first introduced on Pro Display XDR, scatters light to further minimise glare while delivering outstanding image quality.

Also, it features a slim-bezel screen with an all-aluminum enclosure. It has a built-in stand that allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

Inside, Apple has used an A13 Bionic chip for the smooth operation of camera and audio system. It features a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around for even more engaging video calls.

The Studio Display comes with three USB-C ports that can deliver speeds up to 10Gb/s to connect high-speed peripherals, storage, and networking right into the display.

A Thunderbolt port can be used with Studio Display and any connected peripherals to their Mac with a single cable. The same cable also delivers 96W of power to a Mac notebook, allowing Studio Display to even fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro. And up to three Studio Displays can be connected to MacBook Pro.

Like other Apple products, the new Mac Studio and Display are made through an eco-friendly manufacturing process and responsible sourcing of raw materials. Also, Mac Studio is said to use far less energy than competitors to deliver its peak performance. For instance, over the course of a year, Mac Studio will use up to 1,000 kilowatt-hours less energy than a high-end PC desktop.

Also, both Mac Studio and Studio Display use 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board — as well as recycled aluminium and plastic in various components. Both products also meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, are free of numerous harmful substances, and use wood fibre in the packaging that comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests.

The new Mac Studio price starts at Rs 1,89, 900 for customers and Rs 1,70, 910 for students with valid college/school IDs. The Studio Display is priced Rs 1,59,900, for regular customers and Rs 1,43,910 for students., They will be available for pre-order starting this Friday (March 11) and will be available for purchase from March 18 onwards in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.