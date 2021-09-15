Apple unveils iPhone 13, 13 Pro series with upgraded camera; India price, availability details

As anticipated, Apple on Tuesday (September 14) took the wraps off the new-generation iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series during the virtual event in Cupertino, US.

Apple iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro series retain most of the design language we see in the iPhone 12 series. The biggest improvement includes the small camera notch at the top centre. It is now 20 per cent slimmer than its predecessor.

Also, the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini now feature diagonally placed cameras on the back. The previous-generation models have vertically aligned camera modules.

On the front, they are protected with Ceramic Shield, sturdiest glass shield on any phone in the industry. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini feature airspace-grade alumnium rail around the edges, and the iPhone 13, and the 13 Pro Max come with surgical-grade stainless steel frames.

All the iPhone 13 series mobiles support IP68 rating, meaning they can sustain water pressure up to 6 metres (around 19.68 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini come in 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 5.4-inch (2340x1080p at 476 ppi) screen sizes and the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max sport 6.1-inch (2532x1170p at 460 ppi) and 6.7-inch (2778x1284p at 458 ppi) sizes, respectively.



The new iPhone 13 Pro series. Credit: Apple



They feature Super Retina XDR OLED display with True Tone technology, Wide colour display (P3), Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness (HDR).

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max also support ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Inside, all the four iPhone 13 series models feature an Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a new 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores and a new 16-core Neural Engine.

However, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini feature 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have 5-core GPU.



Key aspects of Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Credit: Apple



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with Dual 12MP camera system (Wide: ƒ/1.6 and Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4) with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom out, Digital zoom up to 5x, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono), Smart HDR 4 for photos and Photographic Styles.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max boast-- Pro 12MP camera system (Telephoto: ƒ/2.8, Wide: ƒ/1.5 and Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 ), Night mode, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range, Digital zoom up to 15x, True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Night mode portraits, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono), Smart HDR 4 for photos, Photographic Styles. Additionally, thanks to better camera sensors on the Pro models, they support ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage).



Key features of the iPhone 13 Pro models. Credit: Apple



"With new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras, optimised to work seamlessly with iOS 15 and powered by the new image signal processor (ISP) in A15 Bionic for improved noise reduction and tone mapping, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone. The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos," Apple said.

All four iPhone 13 series models support Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps), 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps, Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for video, 2x optical zoom out, Digital zoom up to 3x, Audio zoom, QuickTake video, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, Night mode Time-lapse, Time-lapse video with stabilisation, and Stereo recording.

All four models feature the same 12MP (f/2.2) True Depth sensor, but the Pro models support ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB capacity).

The front camera of all the four iPhone 13 series models supports Retina Flash, Smart HDR 4 for photos, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps), 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps and more.



Key features of Apple iPhone 13 and the 13 mini. Credit: Apple



All four models come with bigger cell capacity and promise to offer longer battery life than their respective predecessors. Apple iPhone 13 mini and the standard iPhone 13 will be able to deliver close to 17.5 hours and 19 hours of video playback, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max can offer up to 22 hours and 28 hours of video playback.

Like the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPad 9th gen and iPad mini 6th gen, the iPhone 13 series is made of environment-friendly materials. The Phone 13 is said to be designed to minimise its impact on the environment, including antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles that have been chemically transformed into a stronger, high-performance material — an industry first. The new iPhone also uses 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and, for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit. Both models also use 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front camera and rear cameras. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.



Apple iPhone 13 series and the retail box are made with environmentally friendly materials. Credit: Apple



Apple iPhone 13 series price and availability details

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options.



Apple iPhone 13 Pro colour options. Credit: Apple



The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Customers in India and 40 plus countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5:30 pm IST on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,29,900.



The new iPhone 13 series colour options. Credit: Apple



The iPhone 13 price starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 13 mini base variant will be available for Rs 69,900.

