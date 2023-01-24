Apple unveils new iPhone privacy ad, brings new educational resources to users

For a long time, Apple has been at the forefront of delivering privacy-specific security features in its products. The company is also known for coming up with fun witty ads, and yet delivering a powerful message of privacy is a fundamental human right and should never be compromised.

Most Apple fans and privacy enthusiasts would remember Apple's notable 'A Day in the Life of Your Data' report in 2021 that showed how third-party apps used to track most aspects of day-to-day life from reading messages to tracking live locations to offer targeted ads. Since then, it has been made mandatory for app developers to specifically mention types of data being tracked on the iPhone/iPad, and with iOS 14.5 update, it offered a one-click-off option to block all tracking.

Now, Apple to mark Data Privacy Day (January 28), has come up with a fun new iPhone privacy ad featuring Nick Mohammed, who plays the popular character Nathan in the Ted Lasso TV series.



Apple's new iPhone Privacy ad screen-grab. Credit: Special Arrangement.



The new ad titled 'A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data' shows how telemarketers use markers, wherein they can know when the recipient opened the email, even the IP address of the device, and also the location too. Users can block this by activating 'Protect Mail Activity'

Go to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection >> Turn on Protect Mail Activity.

Most search engine apps track what people search for and again, for the same purpose of delivering personalized ads. However, with Safari, the tracking is off by default. It features an Intelligent Tracking Prevention mechanism to block data companies from all tracking and also create a profile of the user to send targeted ads in the future.

Users can go Settings >> Safari >> scroll down to see options-- Prevent Cross-site tracking and hide IP address are on by default. It also has a Fraudulent website warning feature too.

Also, The new ad also highlights the App Tracking Transparency feature (introduced with iOS 14.5). It blocks apps from tracking the device owner's search pattern when using other apps too.

Now, whenever you install a new app, the latter has to take permission to allow them to track you. You can just tap on 'Ask App Not To Track'.

As mentioned in the headline, the company has opened a dedicated webpage (here) offering new resources for users on how they can activate more such privacy features on their Apple devices.

Apple's new iPhone privacy ad:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.