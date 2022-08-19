Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads & Macs

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports

AP
AP, San Francisco,
  • Aug 19 2022, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 04:31 ist

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

