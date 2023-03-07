Apple Watch: Key things to know about Women Health features

Since the first generation of the Apple Watch in 2015, each new iteration has set new benchmarks. Particularly, timely alerts for heart-related ailments such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), Irregular Heart Rhythm, and even fall detection have saved thousands of lives around the world.

But, not many know, Apple, over the years, has introduced several value-added features to monitor women's health such as menstrual cycle tracking, retrospective ovulation estimation, and more. These data can be used for the diagnosis of women's health issues.

Recently, Harvard Chan School researchers used survey data from the Apple Women’s Health Study to have a scientific understanding of the correlation between persistently abnormal periods, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and endometrial hyperplasia and cancer.

The report revealed 12 per cent of participants reported a PCOS diagnosis. It also showed Participants with PCOS were at more than four times the risk of endometrial hyperplasia (precancer of the uterus) and more than 2.5 times the risk of uterine cancer.

And, around 5.7 percent of participants reported their cycles taking five or more years to reach cycle regularity after their first period. Participants in that group had more than twice the risk of endometrial hyperplasia and more than 3.5 times the risk of uterine cancer, compared to those who reported their cycles took less than one year to reach regularity.



Cycle Tracking on Apple Watch. Image Credit: Apple



Here's what you should know about the Women's Health tracking features of the Apple Watch:

Menstrual Cycle tracking

All Apple Watches come with a Menstrual Cycle tracking app and users can update the details on it.

Here's how to set up cycle tracking on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, open the Health app

Step 2: In the lower right of the display, tap browse to find the Health Categories. There, tap Cycle Tracking

Step 3: Then, just follow the instructions on the screen and set notifications

Step 4: After setting up the cycle track, users can describe the period—the flow level and symptoms

Also, with heart rate data recorded over time, it will be able to offer more accurate predictions. If you happen to own the latest Watch Series 8 and sleep with it each night, the app will track the wrist temperature to improve period predictions and provide retrospective ovulation estimates.

It is very important to turn on on Period Notifications and Fertility Notifications in the Health app on iPhone. With this, users will receive notifications on Apple Watch about upcoming periods, fertile window predictions, and on Apple Watch Series 8, retrospective ovulation estimates.



Apple Watch can offer Ovulation Date estimation and even show possible cycle deviation. Picture Credit: Apple



And, users can create a PDF of the cycle history including details like logged periods, wrist temperature, retrospective ovulation estimates, symptoms, and cycle deviations, and share it with a professional doctor to assist in the diagnosis of PCOS, endometrial hyperplasia, and other health issues.

Users can always remove or add options via the Health app. Also, Cycle Tracking data is encrypted on the device and only accessible with the passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

Here’s how to use the ECG app on Apple Watch

The electrodes built into the back crystal and the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch Series 4 (and newer models), work together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading.

Step 1: Tap the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 (& newer models) and hold your finger on the Digital Crown. This will complete the circuit and the electrical signals across their heart will be measured.

Step 2: After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm, or inconclusive.

It will alert the user if there is an abnormal fluctuation of heartbeat rate between 50 Beats Per Minute (BPM) and 120 BPM.

AFib app on Apple Watch. Credit: Apple



How to set up Irregular Rhythm Notification

Prerequisite: Ensure the Apple iPhone and Apple Watch is up to date with the latest software.

Step 1: On the iPhone, open the Health app.

Step 2: Tap the Browse tab, then go to Heart > Irregular Rhythm Notifications.

Users can also turn irregular rhythm notifications on or off in the Apple Watch app via iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Apple Watch app, tap the My Watch tab, then go to Heart > Irregular Rhythm.

Once enabled, Apple Watch alerts the user with a notification of irregular rhythm detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes.

SOS Emergency Help

Step 1: Press and hold the watch's side button (the button just below the Digital Crown) until the Emergency Call slider appears.

Step 2: Users just have to slide the Emergency Call option to start the call immediately.

It should be noted that even if the user keeps holding the side button, after a countdown, Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and immediate family members(as set in the Medical ID).



Apple SOS Emergency and Fall Detection features. Credit: Apple



Fall Detection

Users can enable the Fall Detection feature in the Apple Watch app on iPhone. It should be noted that for users aged 55 and above, the Fall Detection feature is on by default at all times.

And, for users aged 18 to 54, Fall Detection is on by default only during workouts.

Here's how to turn on Fall Detection

Step 1: Open the Watch app on the iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.

Step 2: Tap Emergency SOS.

Step 3: Turn the Fall Detection on or off. If Fall Detection is on, users can select Always on or Only on during workouts.

It should be noted that the latest Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen), and even the iPhone 14/14 Pro devices come with special sensors to detect severe car crashes. Based on the strong impact or sudden loss of car speed, they automatically flash a message-- It looks like you've been in a crash. iPhone/Watch will trigger Emergency SOS if you don't respond'. If the users don't respond to the onscreen message, it will automatically call emergency responders and close family members.

