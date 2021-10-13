Apple Watch Series 7 India launch offers revealed

With just two days left before the new Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale in India. Authorised retail chains have announced launch offers.

The official sellers have announced to offer up to Rs 3,000 discount on Watch Series 7 for customers using HDFC debit/credit cards.

This effectively brings the starting price of the two Watch Series 7 models-- 41mm and 45mm-- from Rs 41,900 and Rs 44,900, to Rs 38,900 and Rs 41,900, respectively. Also, there is a lucrative exchange offer, which will further reduce the MRP of Apple's new smart wearable.

Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three variants-- aluminium, stainless steel and titanium.

The interesting thing about the aluminium model is that it has 100 per cent recycled metal cases for the standard Watch Series 7, making it the most environment-friendly smart wearable to date.



Apple Watch Series 7 launch offer.



Add to that, the Watch Series 7 also has 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine and nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product.

The 45mm and 41mm models have a bigger screen, almost 20 per cent larger than the predecessor. They have 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors.

Also, they have thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.



Key features of Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



The new Series 7 house more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and can detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.

Other notable features include the Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, support high and low heart rate notifications, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. Also, it now comes with 333 per cent faster-charging capability. It can fully power up the Watch from zero to 100 per cent in one hour compared to the predecessor, which takes around 90 minutes.

