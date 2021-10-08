Apple Watch Series 7 now available for pre-order in India

As promised, Apple on Friday (October 8) began taking orders for the new Watch Series 7 in India.

The new Watch Series 7 comes in three variants-- aluminium, stainless steel and titanium- in 41mm and 44mm-- sizes with prices ranging from Rs 41,900 to Rs 87,900.

It should be noted that for the first time, Apple, like in the iPad, is using 100 per cent recycled cases for the standard Watch Series 7 aluminium models, making it the most environment-friendly smart wearable to date. It also features 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine and nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product.

Furthermore, Watch Series 7 does not come with any hazardous materials such as mercury, PVC, beryllium, and BFRs.

Apple Watch Series 7's aluminium case model comes in five colours including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles.

Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.



From left Midnight, Starlight, and Green colour variants of Watch Series 7 Aluminium Case with Sports Band. Credit: Apple



Both the 45mm and 41mm models have nearly 20 per cent larger screen and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch promises to offer 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors. Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.

The new Series 7 also comes with more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and also detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.

Also, it features an advanced Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, support high and low heart rate notifications, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.



Apple Watch Series 7 band options. Credit: Apple



It features a dual-core S7 chipset, ultrawideband U1 chipset, Second-generation speaker and mic. It promises to deliver all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Also, with the new charging architecture in the Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable, it can now charge up 33 per cent faster compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

