Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) go on sale in India

Last week, Apple released the iPhone 14, 14 Pro along with the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Gen) in India. Now, Apple fans can buy the top-end Watch Ultra and the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

The new Watch Ultra is the most advanced and toughest Watch from Apple to date. It is an all-weather smartwatch with military-grade MIL-STD 810H tested to work in extreme weather conditions and also sustain water pressure up to 100 metres, and even comes with EN13319 certification, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor. It can work in extreme environmental conditions from -20-degree Celsius to 55-degree Celsius.

It has a massive Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with 2,000 nits brightness and comes in a 49mm case made of titanium. On the front, it has a flat sapphire crystal display with edge protection. It also features IP6X dust-resistant certifications and users can customise the action button, which is found beside the Digital Crown.



Apple Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



It is powered by 64-bit Apple S8 dual-core processor, W3 wireless chipset, and U1 ultra wideband. Apple Watch Ultra makes use of two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, to detect severe car crashes.

Also, with a single charge, Apple Watch Ultra can easily last 36 hours and if you turn on the Low Power Mode and other low-power settings, it can go for sixty hours. This is unprecedented in the whole of the Watch Series line-up since the first model (2015). It costs Rs 89,900.

On the other hand, the new AirPods Pro sports a refreshed charging case design and includes a lanyard loop.

The AirPods Pro features a new-generation H2 processor, which promises to deliver an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro can ensure to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. For the first time, Apple will also offer a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can have a better user experience on AirPods Pro.

With Transparency mode, user can listen to the outside world and also music or answer a call. This comes in handy will crossing a road or traveling a mass transport vehicle such bus or metro/subway overseas and being able to listen to the next destination announcements.



AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. Credit: Apple



It also supports Spatial Audio to deliver an immersive listening experience. With this feature, users can perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of his/her head and ears.

The new AirPods Pro promises to deliver close to six hours of listening time with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on, that’s one and half hours of additional listening time compared to the first iteration. And, the charging case can recharge the AirPods Pro four more times, which means, the latter can last for 30 hours.

The earbuds, the case, and the retail box are produced with an eco-friendly manufacturing process and even the materials are responsibly sourced. Inside, some of the components such as magnets are made 100 percent recycled rare earth elements, for the first time — 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

The case also uses 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the hinge. AirPods Pro is free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium.

And, the redesigned packaging has ensured there is no need for the outer plastic wrap at all, and 90 per cent or more of the packaging is made using fiber-based materials. It costs Rs 26,900.

On Apple India online store, prospective buyers get the engraving such as emojis, numbers, special characters, names, and words in English and seven regional languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Telugu. Apple offers engraving service free in India.

