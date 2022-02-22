Apple working on 20-inch full-screen foldable MacBook: Report

Amid the speculations of Apple working on the foldable iPhone, a new report has emerged that the Cupertino-based company has a much bigger plan.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young in a client note (courtesy MacRumors) to investors has claimed that Apple is working on a massive 20-inch full-screen foldable MacBook.

Young has a good track record of predicting Apple products' features including iPhone 13 Pro's ProMotion display and iPad mini (6th gen) long before the launch.

Now, Young has claimed that the new device will be a 2-in-1 computer, which can work both as a normal MacBook laptop with an on-screen keyboard and also as a full-screen monitor. It should be noted that Apple has already released the Universal Control feature via iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey last year.

With this, users can work with a single mouse and keyboard to move between iPad and Mac for a seamless experience, with no additional setup required.

The new report indicates Apple has plans to bring a new category of foldable devices across iOS, iPad, and macOS platforms.

However, Young added that the work on foldable iPhone has hit a roadblock and Apple won't be able to bring the commercial model at least till 2025. It was previously rumoured to launch in 2023.

Apple is known to do rigorous tests on prototype devices before finalizing the new product. We have seen some brands releasing a half-baked products without proper testing and end to discontinue soon after launch.

So, the delay in the launch of foldable iPhone and also hybrid MacBook is understandable, but rest assured the product whenever they get released, will be of good quality and durable.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.