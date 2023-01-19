Apple working on low-end iPad-like display to control smart gadgets

With slowing mobile phone sales around the world, Apple like other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) is exploring more avenues to expand the product categories.

Recently, reports emerged that Apple is ready to showcase its first-ever Mixed Reality (MR) headgear later this year. Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has revealed that the Cupertino-based company is working on a familiar but new product that will help Apple foray deep into the smart home segment.

Besides the just launched HomePod (2nd Gen), Apple has reportedly lined up a slew of HomeKit-enabled gadgets. One is said to be a low-end iPad-like display device that can be used to stream home security camera video feed, control supported Internet of Things (IoT) such as smart lights, and thermostats at home, and even be able do FaceTime video chat.

Must read | Apple unveils new HomePod (2nd Gen) with advanced sound system

It will feature a magnet fastener that can be used to dock the display to a wall mount. However, the development of the device is still in the early stages and may come latest by 2024.



Apple iPad Air (5th Gen). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the company is already started working on new 4K Apple TV. It is said to have the same design as its predecessor but will have a faster and more efficient processor. It is expected to make its debut in the first half of 2024.

And, Gurman added Apple is also working on a three-in-one device that will combine the Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera capabilities into a single device. However, this multi-purpose device is facing design challenges and very early phase of development and there is no word on the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) in the market.

Going by the new developments, as said earlier, Apple, though a bit late, is laying the ground to make a grand entry into the smart home segment, which is dominated by Google and Amazon.

It should be noted that Apple, Google, Amazon other technology companies have entered an agreement to develop products that work on common technology standards-- 'Matter'. This initiative also includes Zigbee Alliance, which develops a common wireless standard. This will allow all smart home devices with different operating systems to work seamlessly with digital assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Must read | Apple, Google, Amazon eye common std for home devices

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.