Apple working on proprietary display panel for Watches: Report

Mac PCs, iPhones, Watches, iPads, and other Apple products are the most sought-after gadgets as they are known to be consistently reliable compared to competitors. One of the prime reasons for them to work just fine is that Apple has more control over both hardware and software compared to others.

For instance, Apple uses its own processor chipsets and operating system, and even for components such as camera and display, they internally design and ask partners to build them with Apple-approved specifications only.

A couple of years ago, it replaced Intel chipsets with custom M series silicon on Macs and is already working on its own cellular modem to cut reliance on Qualcomm and other vendors.

Recently, a report emerged that Apple may drop Broadcom to supply Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular modems, as it is working on a proprietary all-in-one chipset and may possibly be ready to incorporate its devices launching in 2025.

Now, it has come to light that Apple is also working on developing its own display panels for its products.

This will impact two long-time major suppliers Samsung, LG, Japan Display Inc., Sharp Corp., and BOE Technology Group Co., which churn out of millions of display panels for iPads, Watches, iPhones, and Macs every year.

Apple has entrusted the display technology group project to industry veteran Wei Chen and this comes under Johny Srouji’s Hardware Technologies division, reported Bloomberg.



The new 2022-series Watch Ultra with night mode on. Credit: Apple



Already, Chen's team is working on the microLED display, which is said to be used as the successor of Apple's 2022 top-end Watch Ultra series. However, it will be coming in late 2024 with the slight possibility of delay and may defer to 2025.

It is said that the microLED display is more energy efficient and also ensures the content be it texts or images, comes out vibrant and supports more colours compared to what we see in the current crop of devices with AMOLED-based panels.

Once this turns into reality, Apple will be one step closer to becoming fully self-reliant. For cameras, the Cupertino-based company is still reliant on Sony for iPhones, which by the way, was formally disclosed by Tim Cook only a few weeks ago.

It won't be long before Apple has its own team to design and make in-house branded camera sensors for its iPhones and iPads.

