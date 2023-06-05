Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: New VR headset Vision Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Studio and more unveiled

  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 01:22 ist
Apple kicked off the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday (June 5). The Keynote presentation started at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST), at Apple HQ in Cupertino. American consumer electronics major company unveiled the much-awaited Vision Pro VR headset ($3999) and also launched brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Pro along with new software iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 Sonoma and tvOS 17. Thanks for tuning in to DH for the live updates.
  •  

    Watch Apple WWDC 2023 here

  • 00:36

    That's it. The show is over. Thanks for tuning in to DH.

  • 00:33

    Apple's brand new Vision Pro is slated to hit stores only in the US in early 2024

    Apple says thenew Vision Pro will deliver the best immersive viewing experience compared to any expensive multi-screen monitor for work or home theatre system at home.

  • 00:22

    Apple Vision Pro is powered by M2 silicon with co-processor R1

  • 00:18

    Apple's new Vision Pro come with compact design and high quality fabric-based head band

  • 00:04

    The new VR headset Vision Pro will be compatible with all Apple products

  • 00:00

    Apple gives sneak peek at the new VR headset Vision Pro

  • 23:51

    Oh Wait! There is one more thing, Apple wants to show

  • 23:49

    New watchOS 10 revealed

  • 23:35

    Apple announces to features coming with tvOS 17 to Apple TVs and also to HomePods

  • 23:29

    New Sonoma macOS 14 unveiled

  • 23:13

    Apple introduces new features with iPadOS 17

  • 23:05

    Apple brings a whole lot of new features to iOS 17

    Apple iOS 17 will be released to the public later this year around September

  • 22:48

    Apple Mac Pro launched; price starts at $6999

  • 22:45

    Key features of Apple's new Mac Studio

    Apple's new Mac Studio price starts at $1999

  • 22:43

    Apple M2 Ultra silicon: Key features

  • 22:38

    New 15-inch MacBook Air launched with prices starting at $1299

    The new MacBook Air model will go sale from next week in select markets with prices starting at $1299

  • 22:30

    Apple WWDC 2023 starts with CEO Tim Cook on stage

  •  

    Apple all set to introduce a brand new product category at WWDC 2023

    This year’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is touted to be the grandest event to date, as the American technology major is expected to reveal the company’s first-ever Mixed Reality (MR) headgear. It is an all-new product category, which Apple plans to release in later this year. Also, Apple will showcase the new software for its products— iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, realityOS, and tvOS.

    Must read |Apple WWDC 2023 preview: Mixed reality headgear and more