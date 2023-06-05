Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: New VR headset Vision Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Studio and more unveiled

Apple kicked off the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday (June 5). The Keynote presentation started at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST), at Apple HQ in Cupertino. American consumer electronics major company unveiled the much-awaited Vision Pro VR headset ($3999) and also launched brand new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Pro along with new software iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 Sonoma and tvOS 17. Thanks for tuning in to DH for the live updates.