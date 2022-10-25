Apple's iMessage down for thousands of users

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 22:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc's iMessage service was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 11,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app. Earlier today, Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Apple
Business News
Technology

