Apple's new AirPods to come with two new health features

It's been close to two years since Apple refreshed its regular earbuds with 3rd generation AirPods. It was able to deliver an excellent listening experience and better battery life compared to not just the predecessor but also rival branded earphones too.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch the new AirPods with at least two value-added critical health features.

The upcoming AirPods series is expected to come with a hearing aid that would help people to test whether they are at risk of hearing loss. It is developing an app that will deliver a set of sounds in particular frequencies and tones via AirPods to understand how well the person can hear.

This is a thoughtful feature as recent studies have pointed out that the current generation of people, who use earphones for several hours, are most vulnerable to long-term hearing loss.

With tests like the aforementioned process, people can check the health of their ears at home and take precautionary measures to maintain good health.

Also, Apple plans to incorporate additional temperature sensors to AirPods, which can measure more accurate readings. It should be noted the company has already placed the same temperature sensor on Watch Series 8 and Ultra, which are used to help in predicting the correct estimation of menstrual cycle and ovulation in women.

However, the sensors in the AirPods will actually be more accurate as the skin will be in close contact with the ear canal and also there is less chance of atmospheric air temperature diluting the actual skin temperature.



This is also a welcome move by Apple as it will help people get their body temperature reading quicker than looking for a thermometer, which gets misplaced often at most homes.

However, the aforementioned two health features of Apple's upcoming AirPods series are subject to approval from the regulatory approval agencies, to market them as certified for medical use.

It should be noted that Apple has made great strides in helping people with partially impaired hearing issues to listen to voice more clearly with the Live Listen feature on AirPods and iPhones.

With the Live Listen feature, owners can use their iPhone or iPad which can act like a microphone to send clear audio to their AirPods.

