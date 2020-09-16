Apple's Watch Series 6, SE hints what's not coming in iPhone 12 series

American technology major Apple on Tuesday (September 15) unveiled the new line of Apple Watches and iPad, iPad Air series. As expected, the company did not reveal the iPhone 12 and if rumours are to be believed, the latter is expected to be announced in the mid-October.

However, Apple's September Fall Event did hint what's coming and one critical thing, which will be dropped in the iPhone 12 series packaging.

During the programme, Apple announced that the Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE will not have AC adapter in the packaging, as the latter is known to cause electronic wastes and degrade the environment. Also, the company revealed that both the smart wearables are made of the industry-leading amount of recycled materials.

This apparently means the rumours of Apple iPhone 12 series not coming with a travel adapter is likely to turn true. However, the company will most probably offer Type-C to- Type-C/lightning cable for data transfer or for charging by connecting to a computer.



Apple sells accessories separately. Credit: Apple website



Apple iPad Air 4 is coming with Type-C port and this apparently has led many to believe Apple may finally ditch the lightning port for the iPhone 12 series.

Apple iPhone 12 series: All you need to know

As per the latest reports, Apple is said to launch not three but four new iPhones next month.

The company is said to launch the generic iPhone variant (successor of iPhone 11) in two sizes-- a new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- called as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will be upgraded with bigger displays-- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the predecessors-- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which have 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched; India price and more

All the iPhone 12 series models are said to come with OLED-based screens and will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic with iOS 14 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max are said to come with improved dual-camera compared to the iPhone 11.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series.

Word on the street is that the Apple is expected to improvise the solid block design of the iPad Pro tablets for the iPhone 12 series. The latter is expected to have sharper edges with curvaceous corners.

Must read | Apple iPad Air 4, iPad 8th gen launched; India price and more

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.