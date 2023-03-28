Appscale Academy: Google joins MeiTY to offer mentorship to 100 local startups in India

Technology giant Google on Tuesday (March 28) announced a new collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to help local startups in India.

As part of the MeitY Startup Hub, Google has pledged to offer the Appscale mentorship programme to 100 budding technology firms covering major sectors such as education, health, social, agriculture, and gaming sectors.

Among them, around 50 startups are based in tier-2 and 3 regions and also, one in three app developer companies selected, are helmed by women leaders.

Some of the companies selected for MeitY Startup Hub include Enguru (live learning platform), BabyG (parenting and baby development app), Louie Voice Control (helping people operate other apps using their voice), Dhenoo (knowledge platform for dairy farmers), GeeCom India (e-commerce opportunities for farmers), EyeCan (helping the visually impaired with virtual assistance), Neend (mindfulness app that’s helping people sleep better), Glii (Queer dating app), ProjectHero (networking platform for construction workers), Kurukshetra (strategy game inspired by Indian mythology), ZenOnco Cancer Care (app for cancer patients and caregivers), and more.

MeitY Startup Hub-Appscale program will offer valuable guidance to startups in terms of UX design, creating viable business models, monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

Furthermore, companies will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry experts.

And, select potential startups will also get an opportunity to connect with leading venture capitalists to pitch their idea and scale up their companies.

