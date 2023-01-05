'Hyderabadi' Nadella argues with ChatGPT over biryani

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella to ChatGPT

Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up idli, dosa, vada...and biryani

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 12:32 ist
Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over biryani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot. Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - idli, dosa and vada. But among the options was biryani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling biryani a South Indian 'tiffin'. And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! " And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!

Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ChatGPT
Satya Nadella
Technology News
biryani

What's Brewing

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

Age of consent needs a relook

Age of consent needs a relook

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

 