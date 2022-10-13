'Ask Apple' programme for developers launched

Apple has been long investing in programmes to help up-and-coming app developers to refine their apps to improve user experience and also make good earnings. It has set up several app accelerators around the world including one here in Bengaluru.

Now, the Cupertino-based technology major has launched a new 'Ask Apple' programme that offers direct one-to-one interaction opportunities on various subjects such as testing on the latest API kits; implementing new and updated frameworks from Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC);

They can even talk to Apple engineers about adopting the latest iPhone 14 Pro feature- the Dynamic Island. Also, they will be able to help understand Apple's Swift language to develop and work on SwiftUI, and accessibility.

Also, developers get help from Apple to prepare their apps for the new OS and hardware releases.

“We’ve been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we’ve seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts. Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we’re excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

The new Ask Apple initiative is free and registration is open to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Programme.

The first round of opportunities coming October 17-21. Interested people can register and find information on the schedule by visiting the official website (here).

Besides the Ask Apple programme, there are hundreds of hours of sessions available on demand on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app. This way developers can continue to interact directly with Apple about the latest technologies.

