Asteria Aerospace launches drone software platform SkyDeck

Bengaluru-based Asteria Aerospace has introduced SkyDeck, an end-to-end cloud-based drone operations platform.

The SkyDeck will be offered as a DaaS (Drone-as-a-software) solution for various sectors such as agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, and surveillance and security.

SkyDeck platform will have a unified dashboard and offers services for drone fleet management, scheduling and executing drone flights, data processing, and visualization, and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones.

For instance, in the agriculture sector, SkyDeck will be able to provide data and insights that can be used to accurately measure crop traits, assess crop health, and optimize agri inputs.

“The recent liberalization of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government have increased the demand for drones across industry sectors. Asteria is already among the leading drone manufacturers in India. With the launch of SkyDeck, we are addressing the need of the hour with integrated drone hardware, software, and operations solutions. SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale,” said Neel Mehta, Co-founder & Director, Asteria Aerospace.

As far as the construction and mining sectors are concerned, clients can make good use of SkyDeck to undertake drone-based aerial data collection to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records.

In oil and gas exploration, telecom, and power & utilities, and other related sectors, Jio Platforms-backed Asteria says that they can help clients with SkyDeck to harness the power of drones to digitize and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, identifying threats, and recording changes.

Also, the company added they can also help the government to successfully implement Svamitva Scheme, Smart Cities, Agristack, and other development projects.

