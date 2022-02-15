Asus brings premium gaming-centric ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro to India

After weeks of teasing, Asus on Tuesday (February 15) launched two new premium gaming phones ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro in India.

Both the devices come with pretty much the same design language and internal hardware but differ in some aspects. The Pro model features ROG Vision colour PMOLED matrix display on the back with trademark eye logo and users can set custom colours to glow on the rear-side. Also, it boasts 18GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a special retail package with accessories.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2448 × 1080p) Samsung E4 OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness up to 1,200 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm's 5nm class 3.0GHz Snapdragon 888+ octa-core CPU with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB/18GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 11-based ROG UI and a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging, but the retail box comes with 30W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the new ROG Phone 5s series houses triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Sony IMX686, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8) + 13MP (f/2.4) 125-degree ultra-wide camera + 5MP (f/2.0) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It also supports 8K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second), 4K at 60fps and also slow-motion 4K at 120 fps and 1080p at 240fps.

On the front, the ROG Phone 5s series features 24MP (f/2.0 and with 0.9µm pixel size).



The new ROG 5S Pro. Credit: Asus



Other features include dual 7-magnet linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX backed by Dirac HD sound system, dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 Mono AMP for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect; four microphones with OZO Noise reduction technology, ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro with HyperStream II QUAD DAC architecture, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6.0 and more.

The new ROG Phone 5s Pro come with dedicated gaming features including dual ultrasonic AirTrigger, 10 Motion control gestures and rear dual capacitive triggers. Except for the latter, ROG Phone 5s features other two features.

ROG Phone 5s Pro customers will get AeroActive Cooler (with dual physical trigger buttons), 30W Charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, premium ROG AeroCase and premium 'Ammo-crate' design box package. It comes in only one colour--phantom black-- for Rs 79,999.

On the other hand, ROG Phone 5s comes with a 30W charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, premium ROG AeroCase and a standard box package. It comes in two colours-- storm white and phantom black- and comes in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 49,999 and 57,999, respectively.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Reasonably fine premium phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.