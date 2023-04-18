Asus launches ExpertBook B1 series with 12th gen Intel CPUs in India

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus on Tuesday (April 18) launched the new line of ExpertBook B1 series.

It comes in two variants-14-inch (B1402) and 15.6-inch (B1502). The notebooks feature a slim and lightweight design with options of full-HD Wide-view IPS display, all with anti-glare layer for all-day long usage.

Other notable aspects of new ExperBooks are 180-degree lay-flat hinges that are internally tested for 30,000 open-and-close lifecycles and NumberPad 2.0 on the touchpad of a 14-inch screen version, which offers easy access to a calculator.

They also support blazing fast PCIe Gen 4 Solid-State Drive, Dual USB-C ports with USB-C charging, and a full-size rigid RJ-45 port with status LEDs.

ExpertBook B1 series boasts fast charging via a 65W USB-C adapter and offers display-out and power delivery. The laptop also features full-sized ports such as USB-A ports, and HDMI ports.

The new laptops feature a spill-resistant full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel. Also, they support fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support.

Asus ExperBook B1 also comes in multiple configuration options:

1) Intel Core i5-1235U Processor 1.3 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) with Intel Iris X Graphics

2)Intel Core i3-1215U Processor 1.2 GHz (10M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores) with Intel UHD Graphics

3) Intel Core i7-1255U Processor 1.7 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores) with Intel Iris X Graphics

As far as the RAM is concerned, the ExpertBook B1 series supports up to 16 GB DDR4 3200, and 1 x SO-DIMM slot supports up to 32GB DDR4 3200. In total, it can expand up to 48GB RAM.

Customers can also expand storage for up to 2TB with Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro Education software option.

The new ExpertBook B1 series will be available at Asus stores and authorised retail shops in the coming days and the price will be revealed soon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.