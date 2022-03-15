Asus launches new line of ROG Strix, TUF series laptops

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus on Tuesday (March 15) launched a new line of ROG Strix series gaming laptops.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 series devices come with the improvements both in terms of design and internal specification.

They come with an upgraded ROG backlit logo and a new dot-matrix pattern makes them stand out. Also, both the 15-inch and 17-inch displays offer users a choice to decide their preferred gaming screen. To offer all overall immersive experience, the Strix G features 2 Smart Amp technology-equipped speakers and fast charge PD technology that can take the Strix G battery from 0% to 50% charge in just 30 minutes

Inside, they come with the AMD Rembrandt up to R9-6900HX along with up to NVIDIA RTX 3070Ti and feature Mux (Multiplexer) Switch (to manually enable or disable the integrated graphics), which promises to deliver a better gaming experience.

Also, it boasts ROG Intelligent Cooling, which ensures efficient thermal management and helps users play for long hours. The ROG Strix G15 and ROG Strix G17 prices start at Rs 1,02,990 and Rs 1,06,990, respectively.

The company also unveiled ROG Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17. They come with the Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, with Graphics up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop. It also supports the MUX Switch, and blazing-fast DDR5 RAM that helps the hardware reach its full potential with radically redesigned fans and other liquid metal cooling upgrades.

The dedicated MUX Switch helps reduce latency and further increase performance, making AAA gaming titles and streaming experience delightful.

With QHD 240Hz display, Dolby Vision HDR, and Adaptive Sync, the machine promises stellar gaming and viewing experience.

Also, Strix Scar PCs come with customisable Armour Caps and RGB lighting. Keeping in mind the current on-the-go lifestyle of the consumers, the laptop supports USB Type-C charging for a quick charge-and-go mode.

However, when charged using the supplied 280W power adapter, the Scar can recharge from zero per cent to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. The ROG Strix Scar 15 and ROG Strix Scar 17 prices start at Rs 2,59,990 and Rs 2,64,990, respectively.



Asus ROG TUF series Laptop. Credit: Asus India



That's not all. Asus also introduced refreshed ROG TUF F15 and F17 series. They come with the latest 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The new laptops boast signature military-grade durability. Also, the company claims that the device is built to handle any kind of workload from gaming, streaming to content creation.

They come equipped with real-time Ray Tracing and AI DLSS, the combination of cores enables realistic in-game lighting and other effects and accelerates content creation tasks like video and photo editing.

The new TUF laptops also have an included MUX switch. And, with up to 300Hz FHD panel and adaptive-sync, the display’s refresh rate synchronises with the GPU’s output to reduce lag and produce ultra-smooth immersive gameplay.

Add to that, the QHD panel promises to reproduce colours exactly as intended and allow professional-level colour-accurate content creation. The machines come with Thunderbolt 4 ports for better file transfer between devices.

Additionally, the dual speakers now feature Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification, resulting in a high-fidelity audio experience. They come with a 90Wh battery that offers all-day battery life. The ROG TUF F15 and ROG TUF F17 prices start at Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 1,35,990, respectively.

Asus is also bringing the new TUF A15/17. They too come with military-grade durability.

It comes equipped with AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 6800H processor and with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It boasts Adaptive-Sync, which allows one to keep up with either a QHD 165Hz or FHD 300Hz panel.

It also features the MUX Switch that can reduce latency and boost performance by 5-10% on average.

Asus says that the TUF Gaming chassis has been redesigned for 2022 and is 4.5% smaller than the previous version. It houses a large touchpad with anime-inspired accents and four-way indicators to allow at a glance monitoring of key system information.

The machine is armed to handle a high-power CPU with a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow Fans that ensures up to 13%more airflow. The new design has the dual benefit of increasing pressure while reducing turbulence, improving cooling performance without the extra noise. The TUF series keeps its cool even during playing the most demanding games.

The new gaming laptops come with a 90Wh battery paired with the power-efficient AMD processor and promise to offer up to 12.5 hours of web browsing and up to 12 hours of video playback. It also supports fast charging technology. It can power up from zero to 50 per cent capacity with just 30 minutes of charging. returning the machine to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. The new ROG TUF A series price starts at Rs 1,09,990.

