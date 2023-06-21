Asus launches ROG Ally handheld gaming console in India

Asus earlier in the year in April unveiled the company's first-ever handheld gaming console ROG Ally.

Now, the Taiwanese consumer electronics major has finally launched the ROG Ally in India.

It comes with a compact form factor, perfect to play with two hands and fully enjoy the games, as the publisher intends.



ROG Ally handheld gaming console. Credit: Asus India



It has a 7.0-inch full HD (1080x1920p) LCD IPS screen with 500nits brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, Dolby Vision, AI noise-canceling technology, Hi-Res certification, Dolby Atmos, a built-in array microphone, and a two-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology.

It is powered by AMD's 4nm class Ryzen hexa-core processor (can clock CPU speed up to 4.90GHz) with AMD Radeon Graphics (speed up to 2.5 GHz and can operate up to 2.8 Teraflops). The company also offers another option-- AMD's 4nm class Ryzen Z1 Extreme octa-core processor (16-threads, speed up to 5.10 Ghz) with AMD Radeon Graphics (speed up to 2.7 GHz and operate up to 8.6 Teraflops).



ROG Ally handheld gaming console in a traveling case. Credit: Asus India



Also, it boasts a dual-fan design, which ensures the devices be stable and cooler when playing games for long sessions.

The Ally runs Windows 11 and comes with 16GB LDPPR5 6400MHz RAM, available for up to 512GB of NVMe M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4 storage (expandable).

As far as connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and comes with ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port -- USB 3.2 2nd Gen and DisplayPort v1.4 and also features a 3.5mm audio jack and SD card slot too.

Controls include A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, two assignable grip buttons, two full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch and support HD haptics and 6-Axis IMU.



ROG Ally handheld gaming console's travel case. Credit: Asus India



In India, Asus is offering the top-end ROG Ally with AMD's 4nm class Ryzen Z1 Extreme octa-core processor for Rs 69,990 on Flipkart and Asus stores from July 12 onwards. There will be a special one-day sale with limited units on July 7.

And, if you plan to buy ROG Ally at Asus stores on July 12, the first 200 customers are entitled to get a special traveling case for the handheld console case worth Rs 2000 for free.

