Asus teases handheld gaming console ROG Ally

Initially, Asus ROG Ally portable gaming console will be available in select regions including the US through Best Buy store

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:23 ist
Asus ROG Ally gaming console. Credit: Asus

Last week, Asus' Republic of Gaming (ROG) division on April 1 teased the handheld gaming console ROG Ally, but many took it as April Fool's Day joke and didn't take the tweet seriously. 

But, on Tuesday (April 4), the company officially introduced the portable console, which will give a serious challenge to Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

Based on the Asus ROG teaser video, only a few specifications are now in the public domain. There is no mention of when ROG Ally will arrive to stores, but the company has confirmed it will be available in select markets including the US via the Best Buy store.


Asus ROG Ally. Credit: Asus

ROG Ally comes with a full HD display and supports 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it is powered by custom AMD Ryzen APU silicon integrated with ROG X6 Mobile eGPU and also supports the dual-fan design, which ensures the devices be stable and cooler when playing games for long sessions.

Also, it runs Windows 11 OS and this means, the device may support cloud-based Xbox games and other gaming platforms and titles.

There is no word on how soon ROG Ally will be made available in India.

