Atmanirbhar Bharat: Micromax announces come back with 'In' mobile sub-brand

In the early 2010s, Micromax was a popular household name and was even giving a stiff challenge to established brand-like Samsung. But, in the second half of the decade, with the entry of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Chinese brands, it all went down hill for the indigenous mobile-maker.

Now, Micromax has announced a new sub-brand 'In'. The company has been hinting at making come back for quite some time. Particularly, with the rise of anti-China sentiments after the deaths of Indian soldiers due to the unprovoked attack by China's People Liberation Army on the eastern side of Ladhak.

The border tension between the two neigbouring countries is at an all-time high. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) movement to encourage local companies to create products for the domestic market and end the dependency on imports from China.

Micromax's co-founder Rahu Sharma took to social media and released a video announcing the launch of 'In' mobile brand and also revealed that the company has learnt lessons from the past and hope to create a valuable brand and meet expectations of the aspirational Indian millennials.



Rahul Sharman, co-founder, Micromax. Credit: Micromax



"We are delighted to make a comeback in the India market with our sub-brand ‘in’. When you have the word India or ‘in’ on you, it gives you a sense of responsibility. The weight of a billion hopes. But bigger than anything is the pride it gives. Our endeavour is to bring India on the global smartphone map again with 'in' mobiles," Rahul Sharma said.

The new 'In' branded phone will offer the best gaming experience backed by premium hardware and also importantly, protect user privacy.

Micromax's new brand reveal video:

In recent months, the Indian government, citing user data security concerns, had banned more than 200 mobile games and apps, particularly of Chinese origin.

We will be keeping our ears to the ground for all the new updates on Micromax's next move.

