ATP, WTA team up with Netflix for documentary series

Netflix and the production company behind its popular Formula 1 'Drive to Survive' series will document this season's ATP and WTA tours as well as all four Grand Slam tournaments, the online streaming platform said in a statement on Friday.

Filming is already underway at the Australian Open, the statement said, but a release date and title for the documentary is yet to be confirmed.

"The series will also be the first sports program of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men's and women's competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year," Netflix said.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced they will be teaming up with the PGA tour and golf's major championships to produce a series documenting the 2022 season.

Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia are among a number of high-profile golfers who have committed to participating in the documentary.

Both series are being produced by Box to Box Films, whose 'Drive to Survive' series is credited with boosting the popularity of Formula 1 worldwide.