AWS suffers 3rd outage this month, affects Slack, Epic Games Store

Two AWS outages earlier this month affected several digital platforms and products, like Netflix and Disney Plus

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Dec 23 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 16:01 ist
The official AWS service health dashboard blamed the issues on power outages in a single data centre. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, has suffered a third outage this month, this time due to a power outage that hampered services like Slack, Epic Games store and Asana, among others, for some users.

The official AWS service health dashboard blamed the issues on power outages in a single data centre, affecting one Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) within the US-EAST-1 Region, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

DownDetector.com showed issues with news aggregator Flipboard, online learning site Udemy, dating app Grindr, streaming service Hulu, and IoT services from Honeywell, Life360, and Samsung's SmartThings.

Amazon said it had "restored underlying connectivity to the majority of the remaining" systems.

However, users may still be experiencing issues as services and servers are relaunched.

Slack said its services were "experiencing issues with file uploads, message editing, and other services."

Workplace collaboration app Asana also faced problems, due to a "major outage," saying that with "many of our users unable to access Asana."

Epic Games Store said "Internet services outages" were "affecting logins, library, purchases, etc."

Two AWS outages earlier this month affected several digital platforms and products, like Netflix and Disney Plus.

