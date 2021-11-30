Battlegrounds Mobile India best game of 2021: Google Play India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a game developed specifically for the country, has become the 'Best Game of the year', while Garena Free Fire MAX was the 'Users' Choice pick' in 2021, a Google Play India report said on Tuesday.

Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, became the 'Best App' of the year on Google Play, highlighting the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fuelled by innovative localised solutions, the company said in a statement.

"In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant -- and often unique -- solutions to their daily needs," said Brett Bouchard, Global Head of Editorial, Google Play.

Audio chat app Clubhouse became the 'Users' Choice' app of the year in the country.

"This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE," Bouchard said in a statement.

Other e-learning platforms that shined this year were FWD and Hotstep.

Health and well-being were also of key interest this year, with winners, including Jumping Minds, SARVA, Evolve, being, and Evergreen Club, driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being, according to Google Play India.

Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of imaginative gaming experiences.

