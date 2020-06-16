Bengaluru commissioner launches app to protect elderly

Bengaluru commissioner launches 'Bengaluru Elderly Protection Project' App

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 01:53 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao released the 'Bengaluru Elderly Protection Project' App on Monday, on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Releasing the app in the police commissioner's office, Rao said the city police will organise exhibitions and seminars for senior citizens in their jurisdictional police stations and will work endlessly to keep them safe by regularly taking feedback and suggestions. Senior citizens make up for 20 per cent of the city's population and their safety is our priority, the officers said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Nisha James, Rohini Katoch Sepat and Isha Pant, and helpline member Radha S Murthy, managing trustee, Nightingales Medical Trust, were present. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
apps
Technology
Senior citizens

